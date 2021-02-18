Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

BCOV traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

