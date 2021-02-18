Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 781,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,912. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $9,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

