Arnhold LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,649 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 399,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

