Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,001 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 227,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,298. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

