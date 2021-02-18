Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.30

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 2615564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -402.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock worth $27,498,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

