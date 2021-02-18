Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $787,308.36 and approximately $73.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

