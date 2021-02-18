Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $110,657.45

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $110,657.45 and approximately $435,199.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,691,213 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

