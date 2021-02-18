Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “
Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.