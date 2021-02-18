Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

