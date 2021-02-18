Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.00

Shares of Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 20.07 ($0.26), with a volume of 4708980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20 ($0.26).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.59. The company has a market cap of £89.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00.

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

