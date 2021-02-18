Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.00

Shares of Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 236.02 ($3.08), with a volume of 35308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of £124.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.70.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.66%.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 2,197 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39). Also, insider Christopher Getley acquired 3,000 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £6,540 ($8,544.55).

About Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.