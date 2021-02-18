Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.05

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 681507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark raised their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$150.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 in the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

