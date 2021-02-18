Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.10

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 327430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,204.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.49 million and a P/E ratio of -148.57.

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

