Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.20

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 2790235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.00 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

