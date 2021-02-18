Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1,408.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,176 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

