Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.13 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.52 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $341.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

