Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys New Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 592,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 190,483 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

