Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Position Lifted by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

