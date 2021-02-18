Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
SWIR opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
