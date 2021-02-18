Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.