JNB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,199 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,394 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 653,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 410,808 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

NYSE MS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

