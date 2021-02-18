CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on CIIG Merger in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of CIIG Merger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in CIIG Merger by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIIC opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91. CIIG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

