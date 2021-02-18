Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Expands By 27.0%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the third quarter worth $70,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.29 million, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 3.60.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

