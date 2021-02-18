Washington Trust Bank Invests $242,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

