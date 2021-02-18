BioDelivery Sciences International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 421% compared to the typical volume of 456 call options.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $6,615,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 739.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 327,286 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.56 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

