Washington Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

