939 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $246.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

