Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,376 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,150 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $95,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $76.43 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

