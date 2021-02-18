Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $28,000 in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after buying an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,453,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,085,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $431.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.91. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

