San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $49.30 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

