Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

2/9/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

