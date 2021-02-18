DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Tops $27.74 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and $1.81 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.11 or 0.00554802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00032699 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.12 or 0.02991501 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

