NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.