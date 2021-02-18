Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

