Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $140.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

