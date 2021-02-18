Jennison Associates LLC Has $45.32 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $45,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $312.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.95 and a 200-day moving average of $247.67. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

