La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

LZB stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock worth $6,878,205 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

