The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $904.92 million, a P/E ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

