United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

UPS opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

