Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,340. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a P/E ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
