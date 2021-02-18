Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,340. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a P/E ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

