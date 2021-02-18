FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of AEM opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,318,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

