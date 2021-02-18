Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 248,771 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $84,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPC opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

