Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Integer also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.