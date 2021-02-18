Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,448,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.27.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.