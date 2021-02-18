AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

