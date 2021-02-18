Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $250.53 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

