Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 53,800 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

