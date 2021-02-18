Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 19,100 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,509,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $117.68 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

