MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of MetLife by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

