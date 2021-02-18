US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 463,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

