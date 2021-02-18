300 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.