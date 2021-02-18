Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 510 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

